Services for Mrs. Opal Faye Gregory Rushing, 87, were held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m.

Mrs. Rushing, a retired employee of Eaton Axle, and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, the Red Hatters and the YY’s, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at the Humboldt Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin “Bud” Gregory and Richard Rushing Sr.; and a brother, Gerald Arnold.

Mrs. Rushing is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Steve) Dennison and Tammie (Hugh) Deaton; two sons, Michael (Shirley) Gregory and Malcom (Barbara) Gregory, all of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Mary Goodrich of Milan, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.