Juanita K. McAlexander

Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita McAlexander were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Elder Paul Scott officiating. Burial followed in Hollywood Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn.

Mrs. McAlexander, 87, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Maplewood Healthcare in Jackson.

She was born in Chester County to the late Isaac N. King and Ella Carroll King.

Mrs. McAlexander worked as a CNA for over 30 years at West TN Skilled Nursing Center and Forest Cove Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee E. McAlexander; siblings, Estelle King, Nellie Sue Davis, Ada Hart, Bernice Davis and Lloyd King; and son-in-law, John Fitzgerald.

Mrs. McAlexander is survived by her daughter, Kathy Fitzgerald; son, Tom McAlexander; grandchildren, Jennifer DeLaney and husband Jeff, Kimberly Buckner and husband Stephen, Will McAlexander, and Sarah McAlexander; great-grandchildren, Tyler DeLaney, Mason DeLaney, Austin Buckner, Nate Buckner and Colton Buckner.