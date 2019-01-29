Funeral services for Mr. John Dewayne Choate, 57, were held at 3 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held from 12 noon until 3 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Choate, a mechanic, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary McCall Choate.

Mr. Choate is survived by three children, Chrystal Brown of Huntingdon, Tenn., Mindy Choate of Humboldt, Tenn., and Jonathan Choate of Humboldt; three brothers, Samuel Choate of Neddleton, Miss., Mark Choate of Trenton, Tenn. and Paul Choate of Humboldt; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a special friend, Pamela Stavely of Humboldt.