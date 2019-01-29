Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Ward McAlister, 51, will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until service time.

Mr. McAlister, a lab tech for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and an Army veteran, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee McAlister; and a brother, Benjamin McAlister.

Mr. McAlister is survived by his wife, Lisa Marie Morse of Bells, Tenn.; mother, Nancy Ann Ada of Alamo, Tenn.; two step-daughters, Leslie Sanders of Jackson, Tenn. and Lindsay Sanders of Jackson; and two brothers, Carlton Lee McAlister of Alamo and Jason Garner of Memphis, Tenn.