Piercey named commissioner of state Dept. of Health

Governor Bill Lee has announced the appointment of Dr. Lisa Piercey of Milan to his cabinet as commissioner for the Department of Health.

Piercey, a Trenton native, currently serves as the executive vice president of West Tennessee Healthcare, where she oversees a roster of hospitals with emphasis on rural hospitals in Bolivar, Camden, Milan, Dyersburg and Martin. Piercey’s clinical background is in pediatrics with a specialization in child abuse pediatrics. She serves as the medical director of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and is also on faculty at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

The Tennessee Medical Association, of which Piercey is a member, made a statement on her appointment.

“Governor-elect Bill Lee made a great choice in appointing a physician leader with a range of experience in private practice and health care administration at one of the largest independent hospital systems in the state,” Matthew L. Mancini, MD, FACS and TMA president said. Lee had not been inaugurated as Tennessee’s 50th governor at the time of the statement. “Dr. Piercey’s deep Tennessee roots, clinical and business acumen make her uniquely qualified to lead the governor-elect’s effort to make Tennessee a healthier place to live, work and play. Her emphasis on population health management, disease management and preventive medicine will be crucial to improving Tennessee’s public health status and helping Governor-elect Lee fulfill his campaign pledge.”

Piercey holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Lipscomb University, a doctor of medicine from the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Bethel University in 2009. She has been honored the Rural Healthcare Executive of the Year Award and the Senior Healthcare Executive of the Year Award.

Piercey and her husband David live in Milan with their four children, Claire, Lauren, Ella and Luke.