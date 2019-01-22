Jeremy Mike Simmons, 40, of Cody, Wyo. left this world to be with his Lord on January 14, 2019 in Denver, Colo.

He fought courageously to stay on this earth, but his path has taken him to a better place. He amazed everyone with his strength and will. Mr. Simmons could learn to do anything he put his mind to, inspiring awe with all he did. He was never alone.

Mr. Simmons was born on December 30, 1978 to loving parents Mike and Dona Simmons in Humboldt, Tenn.

He leaves behind devoted wife and soul mate, Sheila; children, Brianna (18), Sierra (15), Michael (14) and Ella (12); parents, Mike and Dona Simmons; siblings, Anita, John, and beloved twins Christy and Emily; grandmother, Wilton; niece, Abigail; aunts, Linda Whitwell, Beth Thomaston, Caroline Williams, Denise Casey, Rhonda Jarnigan and Tina Frazier; uncles, Larry Ray and Jeff Casey; and in-laws, Skip Richardson, Linda Rednour, Travis Rednour and family, Robert Rednour, Chris Clymore and Henry Jones; fur baby, Soldier Girl; along with so many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his grandfather, J.C. Simmons (who lovingly nicknamed Jeremy “Bubba”); grandparents, Carmon and Joyce Casey; in-laws, Mark Rednour (father) and Robert “Bob” Richardson (grandfather.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is like no other and is cherished by his family and friends. He loved life and God to the fullest.

Viewing and burial have been requested to be a private event. Please contact family if you wish to attend.

A public memorial service and fellowship time will be on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cody Church of Christ, 2044 Stampede Avenue, Cody, Wyo.

In lieu of flowers, an account for the benefit of Mr. Simmons’ family has been established at First Bank of Wyoming.

