Trenton mayor, aldermen take oaths

By Crystal Burns

Trenton City Judge Jeff Mueller swore in seven city officials Jan. 8, confirming their leadership for the next four years.

Mayor Ricky Jackson, who was unopposed in the November election, was sworn in for his second term as mayor. He previously served as an alderman for 19 years.

The council read their oaths of office at the same time. In November, Aldermen Rickey Graves, Frank Gibson and Bubba Abbott retained their seats on the board, while Alderman Billie Wade ran in his first election, having been appointed earlier in the year to serve the remainder of his brother George Wade’s term. Tony Burriss and CeCe Jones were each elected to their first terms on the council.

After taking their oaths, aldermen were seated for their first meeting. They unanimously voted to elect Leigh Reynolds as city recorder, Burriss as treasurer and Richard Gossum as city attorney.

THDA home grant – Jackson recommended the board pass a resolution to adopt the policies and procedures for the $500,000 Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) home grant the city has received. The grant could provide for the demolition of up to seven qualifying homes to be rebuilt on their lots. Jackson said a public meeting with information on how citizens can apply for the grants should be held soon since the board approved the policy resolution.

Jackson also set a work session for the new council for Thursday, Jan. 17 at City Hall. Time was to be determined, but the meeting would likely start at 3:30 or 4 p.m., he said. The board may discuss any number of items at a work session but may not vote on any business. Work sessions are open to the public.

Past aldermen lauded – Prior to the swearing in ceremony, the previous Board of Aldermen conducted a brief meeting to approve minutes from December. Jackson and returning aldermen thanked Joe Hammonds and Dona Leadbetter for their service to the city.

“Your dedication to the city has meant a lot to me, and I know to this council.” Jackson said. “We do appreciate it, and we know that you had the best interests of the city at heart. For the whole council, the last four years have been probably as hard as any I’ve seen in my 19 [years] before this. You had to make some tough decisions, the whole bunch, and I do appreciate you.”