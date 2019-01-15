Leitherland Family Care Clinic welcomes new nurse practitioner

Leitherland Family Care Clinic in Dyer would like to introduce its new Family Nurse Practitioner, Kalie Foust, FNP-C.

Foust is originally from Dyersburg and is a graduate of the University of Memphis. She is married to Brock Foust with one child, Avery, 2. She and her family reside in Bells.

She came about the position by word of mouth.

Edna Leitherland, FNP, of Leitherland Family Care Clinic worked for First Med South. She purchased the clinic when the company folded 22 years ago. The clinic’s operational hours consisted of three to four days a week. Leitherland was looking to retire. Foust heard of the opportunity and pursued interest.

Foust relocated to the area from Dyersburg. Her father and mother are retired Navy, therefore, she traveled with her parents to different areas of the country as a military child. She has worked with Dyersburg Urgent Care and Crockett Medical Clinic before accepting the position at Leitherland Family Care Clinic.

Her goal is to provide quality health care five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She enjoys meeting the people and the diversity that family practice brings.

“You have the sick, then you have a physical. It changes from day to day,” Foust said.

The clinic offers DOT exams, weight management, testosterone therapy, school sports physicals and much more. It’s equipped to evaluate any acute aliments.

Foust has a plan, with the help of her staff, to build Leitherland Family Care Clinic into a practice that will make her available to all patients in the local area and even out of the area.

“I am looking so forward to being a part of the community, meeting the residents and having a complete open door policy. I am so excited to be here,” Foust said.

The clinic is located at 1123 N. Main Street in Dyer and is open for appointments as well as walk-ins. Call 692-2853 for more information.

Come by to meet Kalie Foust and her staff, Kayla Vise, MA, and Felicia Selph, receptionist.