Memorial services for Mrs. Brenda Scates will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Central Avenue Christian Church with Bro. Terry Hansen officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday.

Mrs. Scates, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Humboldt to the late Lewis and Mattie Ruth Bass Sappington. Mrs. Scates was very active in Humboldt and was a member of the music club, SonShiners choir, Scates Family Gospel Group and served as music director at Central Avenue Christian Church. She spent her working career as a legal assistant.

Mrs. Scates is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Scates; son, Brad Scates and wife Melanie; daughter, Jennifer Warren; brother, Wayne Sappington and wife Phyllis; grandchildren, Hunter and Laura Beth Scates.

Memorials may be directed to the music program at Central Avenue Christian Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.