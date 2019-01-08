Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Joe Mosier, 79, were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019, in the chapel of Ronk Funeral Home with Tony Crossnoe and Joe Hall officiating. Interment followed at Quincy Cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday, January 6, 12 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Mosier passed away January 4, 2019, in Jackson, Tenn. He was born June 27, 1939, in Bells, Tenn. to the late Albert and Pauline Cowan Mosier.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Mosier.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Yvonne Mosier; sons, Randy Mosier (Dewanda), Gary Mosier (Malinda) and Joey Mosier (Kristy); brothers, Jimmy Mosier (Barbara) and Troy Mosier (Patsy); sisters, Christine Costello, Jo Ann Glidewell (Mike) and Mary Ann Skelton; grandchildren, Seth Mosier (Whitley), Austin Mosier, Madelyn Mosier, Alesa Parks (Milton) and Tess Summar (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Addyson, Cole and Gabe.