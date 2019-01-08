Sandra Lamb

Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Gail Trimmer Lamb, 73 of Medina, Tenn. were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. Burial followed in the Oakwood Cemetery in Milan, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Monday, January 7 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Bodkin Funeral Home and Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mrs. Lamb was a very active member of The Church at Sugar Creek. She taught Sunday school for pre-school aged children, sang in the sanctuary choir, was a member of the Gideon Auxilliary, and was very active in the Son Shiners group. Mrs. Lamb was also a member of the cancer survivors group, The Rack Pack. She retired from Walmart after working in the jewelry department for several years.

Surviving family are husband, James Lamb of Medina; son, Brian Lamb and wife Jodi of Granger, Ind.; daughters, Dana Harris and husband John of Milan, and Tracy Lamb of Medina; sisters, Norma Arnold of Milan and Jan Inlow and husband James of Humboldt; grandchildren, Brent Graves, Kelly Shea Harris, Noah Lamb, Tucker Lamb and Sophie Lamb.

Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Neal Trimmer; mother, Lanell Powers; stepmother, Mary Nell Trimmer; son, James Gregory Lamb; and sister, Martha Sedberry.

Memorials in her honor may be directed to The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt.