Ronald Lee Wood

Mr. Ronald (Ron) Lee Wood, 73, of Humboldt, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 in the chapel at Shelton–Hunt Funeral home in Humboldt. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt. Visitation with family was Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Wood was born February 8, 1945, in St. Louis, Mo. to Walter S. and Dorothy S. Wood (nee Arnold), both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Steve.

He is survived by one son, Jason (Jamie) Wood of Bloomington, Ill.; and two granddaughters, Vivian and Annalise.

Mr. Wood was an Army veteran and proud of his service during the Vietnam conflict.

He was a retired car salesman who spent his career working at dealerships across the West Tennessee region. Mr. Wood was generous in many ways, a life-long St. Louis Cardinals’ fan, and was loyal to his roots. He will be missed by many.

Memorial donations in his honor may be directed in his name to the Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org.