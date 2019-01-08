Funeral services for Mr. Cletus Paul Moore were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Bill Rice officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was December 30 from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Moore of Humboldt, Tenn., was born February 10, 1920 in Adamsville, Tenn. to the late H.G. Moore and Zanie (Patterson) Moore. He passed away on December 28, 2018, at the age of 98, at his home.

Mr. Moore owned and operated Moore’s Body Shop in Humboldt, Tenn. until he retired.

He married Vera Iren Steele of Paris, Tenn. on September 30, 1939 in Atwood, Tenn., who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Ridings and Frances Griggs Morris.

Mr. Moore is survived by two daughters, Martha Wolfe of Murfreesboro, Tenn. and Linda (Lyle) Wiggs of Wylie, Tex.; a son, Paul Moore of Humboldt; two sisters, Verna Bawcom of Madison and Thelma Wood of Kentucky; a brother, Bobby (Mollie) Moore of Trenton, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Donna (Tim) Whitehead, Missy (Leon) Foster, Paula (Tim) Terrell, Aimee (Michael) Holt, Brooks Wolfe, Glenn Sanders, Susan (Marty) Rose, Maggie Hensley and Justin (Jennifer) Hensley; nine great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.