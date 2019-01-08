Audrey Gallup

Audrey Jean Gallup, 80, died January 1 at Humboldt Health and Rehab.

Services were held January 6 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness Church in Humboldt, Tenn. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Ms. Gallup leaves two sons, Todd Gallup of Milan, Tenn. and Michael Gilmer of Ocola, Fla.; two brothers, John Orville Adkins and wife Betty, and Charles Robert Adkins and wife Cheryl, both of Humboldt; two sisters, Gwen Marshall of Milan, and Shirley Goff and husband Randy of Greeley, Colo.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Bodkin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.