Peabody retires Easley’s No. 24 jersey

By Gary Smith

In recognition of success at the high school, college and career levels, Peabody High School officially retired standout basketball player Kevin Easley’s uniform number 24 during a ceremony held during last week’s game against Bradford.

Retired head coach Harry Ferguson and former assistant coach and current principal Rickey Hooker presented Easley’s jersey during the retirement ceremony.

Easley’s accomplishments include:

A four-year starter who led Peabody to a record of 108-17

Two State Tournament appearances

The first undefeated regular season in school history at 26-0

A two-time All-District and All-Region Performer

Class A Honorable Mention All-State as a junior

Class A All-State Tournament Team

Tennessee Sports Writers and Associated Press First Team All-State as a senior

1997 Team MVP

Tide Pride Award

USA Today Honorable Mention All-American

Best of the West Class A Boys Basketball Player of the Year

First Team All-West Tennessee

Gibson County Sports Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Blue Chip Camp All-State Game MVP

Averaged 17 points as a sophomore

Averaged 19 points as a junior

Averaged 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and shot 45% from the three-point line as a senior

1997 TSSAA Class A Mr. Basketball Finalist

One of only three Division I basketball players from PHS, signing a basketball scholarship with Austin Peay State University

13-year Division I coaching veteran

Presently Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Life University

In his acceptance speech, Easley thanked coaches, family members, teammates, friends and fans for the roles they played in his success.

Asked what the honor meant to him Easley replied, “This honor is something I have dreamed about all of my life. To have the opportunity to come back and have my family see my jersey retired, means the world to me.”

Explaining how hard work has helped him as a player and coach, Easley informed, “Perseverance and drive as a player, staying out late shooting jump shots has helped me have motivation and instill that to my team as well.”

Addressing the Peabody players sitting on the bench watching the ceremony, Easley challenged, “I sat in your seat one day. Always follow you dreams with relentless pursuit. Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything; stay in the books; listen to your coach, you have a good coach; and as we say Roll Tide.”