Martha Jane Graves

Funeral services for Mrs. Martha J. (Holbert) Graves were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Espy and Rev. Bill Rice officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Graves, 86, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018, eight days before her 87th birthday.

She was retired from Northside High School and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, and mother.

Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her parents, W.E. Holbert and Tressie McMurry Holbert; and brothers, Ernest Holbert and Bill Holbert.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert “Junior” Graves; children, Jennifer Stinson and husband Bruce, Daniel Graves, Jayne Ann Serrano and husband Leo, and Glen Graves and wife Julie; brothers, Paul Holbert and wife Diane, and Robert Holbert; sisters, Raymell Sisco and Genell Patterson; grandchildren, Adam Cherry, Jena Davis, Zach Serrano, Zeb Serrano and Delaney Graves; great-grandchild, Perrilyn Davis.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, Tenn.