Services for Ms. Margaret Virginia Tatum, 89, were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday at 10:30 AM until service time.

Ms. Tatum, a retired employee of Wilson Sporting Goods and member of Christ Ministries Church, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.