George H. “Hal” Harris Jr., 61, of Clermont, Fla. passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Born in Memphis, Tenn., he moved to Clermont in 2011 from Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Harris was a forklift operator with Proctor and Gamble. He was a member of the Midway Baptist Church of Dyer, Tenn. and loved to play golf, to fish and listen to a variety of music.

He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Harris Cook of Clermont; brother, Michael W. (Donna) Harris of Apopka, Fla.; one niece; sister, Anita H. (Beryl) Snapp of Clermont; and one nephew. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis, Fla. was in charge of arrangements.