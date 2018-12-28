Concord family loses home in Dec. 23 fire

By Crystal Burns

A Concord family lost their home and most of their possessions in a Dec. 23 fire.

Two of the family’s four minor children were home with an adult friend when the fire started, and all three were able to exit the home safely, said Gibson County Assistant Fire Chief Zach Marbrey. The homeowners, Shelby and Ricky Morris, were in Three Way with the other two children when the friend called to tell the couple their house was on fire.

Marbrey said firefighters were dispatched to the home at 682 Laneview-Concord Road, east of Trenton, at 9:38 p.m., with the first unit arriving on the scene four minutes later. The residence was fully involved with heavy fire visible throughout. Marbrey said that shortly after firefighters arrived, the structure began to collapse.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire completely under control, Marbrey said.

“At this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated but is believed to be accidental due to a malfunction with a wood fired stove,” Marbey said.

He thanked the Trenton and Bradford Fire Departments, Gibson Co. EMS, Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Department, and the State of Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office Fire Investigation Division for their assistance and the American Red Cross for helping the family with immediate clothing and housing needs.

If you would like to help the Morris family, please contact Crystal Burns at 731-618-7323.