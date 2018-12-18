Trenton Police charge Banks with second attempted murder charge in 11 months

By Crystal Burns

For the second time in 11 months, Cameron Banks of Trenton has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to Trenton Police Lt. Jimmy Wilson, witnesses reported seeing Banks fire at least one round at the driver of a vehicle near Second Street and Hillsboro Avenue in Trenton at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Police have declined to name the victim, who they say cooperated with the investigation.

Wilson said investigators believe that Banks was driving in the area when he saw the victim. Banks allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle on Hillsboro, which dead ends, got out of his car and fired at the victim. Wilson said that the victim tried to flee but got his vehicle stuck in someone’s yard. The victim allegedly fired two rounds at Banks in self defense.

No injuries were reported.

After speaking with witnesses, Trenton police immediately contacted the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for help apprehending Banks. Agents developed information that Banks was at a residence in Jackson, and the task force apprehended him there Monday evening. Wilson said that Banks surrendered without incident.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bond at the Gibson County Correctional Complex.

Wilson said the investigation revealed that Banks and the victim had been “into it” for about a week leading up to Sunday’s confrontation. Police had received reports of a shooting on the Hwy. 45 Bypass earlier in the week but were unable to determine exactly where the shooting took place. Banks allegedly fired shots in Humboldt on Friday night, Dec. 7, and the Humboldt Police Department has charged him with conspiracy to commit murder, Wilson said.

Trenton police received information of Banks’ girlfriend’s car being vandalized on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Banks and his brother Deandre were both charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in early February after police say the two men shot and critically wounded a Trenton man in an apartment on Third St. The Gibson County Grand Jury indicted the brothers in July.

Cameron Banks made bail from the February charge on June 6. Wilson said the district attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke that bond.

Wilson also said he does not believe the February and December incidents are related.

It’s the third shooting to occur on Second St. this year. In May, Marlon Anderson was shot and killed. Four men have been charged in connection with his homicide. In October, Billy Smith was shot and killed in a domestic dispute. Brad Johnson was arrested and charged with his homicide.

Police Chief Bill Cusson said none of the incidents were connected or had any specific geographic ties to Second St. He said the good news for police is that witnesses immediately came forward on Dec. 9 to tell investigators what they had seen.

“That is what we need in any of these cases,” Cusson said. “We greatly appreciate that cooperation.”

He also said the arrests the department has made in each of the cases has shown the community that investigators, including Wilson and Assistant Chief Jeff McCoy, work diligently to solve crimes and work with the district attorney to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.