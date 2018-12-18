Mrs. Mary Nell McAlister, 71, passed away at Humboldt Healthcare & Rehab Friday, December 14, 2018.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Grace United Methodist Church in Humboldt. Burial followed in New Shiloh Cemetery.

Mrs. McAlister was a hairdresser in Humboldt for over 50 years and owner of Fashion & Hair by Mary Nell, a member of Grace United Methodist Church, and enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Helen (Warrington) Sikes; husband, Johnny W. McAlister; daughter, Tammy Griffin; and sister, Judy Sikes.

Mrs. McAlister is survived by her son, Scotty Griffin and wife Sherry; daughter, Lori Ann Essary and husband Chris; sister, Kathy Sikes; brothers, Jim Warrington and wife Tammy, and Randy Warrington and wife Emily; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers serving were Michael Sanders, Richard Corbin, Jason Fultz, Joe Wright, Adam Essary and Justin Essary.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.