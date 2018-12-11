Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Hill Sr., were held at 12 p.m. Friday, December 7, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Pastor Dewayne Brown officiating. Entombment followed in Gibson County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Hill, 68, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at his home in Atwood surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Humboldt to the late Jessie Hill and Ruby (Joyce) Hill. He was retired from the city of Milan with 21 years of service. He enjoyed looking at beautiful flowers.

Mr. Hill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat Hill; siblings, Danny Hill, Jessie Hill, Bill Hill, Martha Baker and Patsy Landers.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Thelma (Blackwell) Hill; sons, Tommy Hill Jr., Brandon Hill and wife Heather, and Frank Hill; step-daughters, Britney Walker and husband Josh, Kalena Bragg, and Susan Garmany; siblings, Eddie Hill and Robert Hill; and nine grandchildren.