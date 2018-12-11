Open houses spread joy this Christmas season

CENTENNIAL OPEN HOUSE – Centennial Bank in Three Way celebrated Christmas last Wednesday with their annual open house. Many guests, bank patrons and staff enjoyed a delicious selection of hors d’oeuvres at the bank during the open house. Those attending enjoyed chatting with the staff and friends that attended the open house.

 

SIMMONS BANK OPEN HOUSE – Last Friday, Simmons Bank hosted their annual Christmas open house. As always, a large spread of sandwiches, dips, desserts and other delicacies was enjoyed by dozens of guests as well as fellowship with friends.

