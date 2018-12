Mrs. Harriet Havard, 75, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Humboldt Health & Rehab.

Graveside services were held 12 p.m. Monday, December 10, 2018, at Highland Memorial Gardens with Bill Williamson officiating.

Mrs. Havard was born in Memphis, Tenn. to the late Harry and Bonnie Elizabeth (Bentley) Lancaster. She had recently been working at the Humboldt Public Library.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, W.T. Havard.

Mrs. Havard is survived by her son, Dean Brown and wife Belinda; daughter, Janice Minnix and husband Jeff; brothers, Ronald Lancaster and Mike Lancaster; grandchildren, Cassandra McHenry, Brad Thompson, Tyler Brown and Shalyn Brown; and one great-grandchild.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.