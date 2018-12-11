Graveside services for Beverly Ann Taylor, 54, were held Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery near Humboldt, Tenn.

Ms. Taylor, a member Maranatha Baptist Church, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 9, 2018 following a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her father, Garland H. Taylor.

Ms. Taylor is survived by a daughter, Leesa Joann and husband Jeremy Smith of Trenton, Tenn.; her mother, Earline Taylor of Humboldt; a sister, Leesa Flowers of Milan, Tenn.; a niece, Beverly Lynn Cherry of Milan; a nephew, Matthew Flowers of Milan; and five grand-nieces and nephews.