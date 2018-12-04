Funeral services for Mr. J.C. Durbin, 91, was held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with Andy Rice officiating. Burial followed in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Gadsden, Tenn. Visitation with the family was at 11 a.m. on Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Durbin, an industrial mechanic for Jefferson-Smurfit, passed away December 2, 2018 at Baily Park Community Living Center in Humboldt.

He was a hard-working, horse loving man, whose smile lit up the room. When you asked him how he was doing or if he was approving something he liked, you got a thumbs up, or two if you were lucky. Above all, he loved his family with all of his heart and soul. Nothing made him happier than having us together, laughing and cutting up. His wonderful story-telling made it worth hearing time and time again.

Mr. Durbin was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Frances Durbin; and parents, William E. and Ruby (Bell) Durbin.

He is survived by four daughters, Cynthia Nowell and husband Danny of Franklin, Tenn., Janice (Necy) Battershell and husband Gary, and Dianna Rice and husband Andy, both of Humboldt, Tenn., and Donna Soder and husband Tim of Collierville, Tenn.; two sons, Tommy Durbin of Tullahoma, Tenn. and Jerry Durbin of Nashville, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren, April Gonzoles and husband Justin, Tiffany Nowell, Brandi Jones and husband Jason, Heather Soder, Joey Sanders, Chad Nowell, Paxton Nowell, Brandon Battershell, Brett Adams and wife Hillary, Adam Battershell and wife Erin, Jonathan Rice, Scott Soder and Joseph Rice; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.