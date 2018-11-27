Joe Ann Rogers (Spencer) Richard

Mrs. Joe Ann Richard, 82, passed away at her home on Monday, November 19, 2018. Services were held on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Brother Steve Osborne officiating. Interment followed in Hopewell Cemetery near Medina.

Mrs. Richard was born in Madison County to the late Dave Thomas Spencer and Laura Jane Foutch Spencer. She attended schools and has resided in the Friendship Church Community all her life. Joe Ann worked at Emerson Electric in Humboldt for 20 years before retiring to enjoy gardening, camping, and flea marketing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leland Earl Rogers and David Richard, and brothers, Luther Gene Spencer and Jessie Ray Mckee.

Mrs. Richard is survived by her three sons, Bobby (Debbie), Billy and Ricky (Angie) Rogers; brother, Robert (Becky) Spencer; sister, Sue James (Thomas); grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Joseph, Samantha, Whitney and Lauren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Kenneth McMinn.