Thomas Steven “Steve” Gray

Graveside services for Mr. Steve Gray were held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Centerville Cemetery with Mike Prestininzi officiating.

Mr. Gray, 63, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at Forest Cove Nursing Home.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Thomas “Buster” Gray and Helen Cash Gray.

Mr. Gray liked to draw and enjoyed listening to music.

He is survived by his siblings, Debra Eubank and husband Don, and Diane Simpson; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.