Taylor facing murder charges

On November 16 at 5:03 p.m., officers of the Humboldt Police Department were dispatched to North 18th Ave. in reference to a domestic assault with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers found Jennifer C. Barr, a 45-year-old white female of Humboldt, deceased. Also located at the scene was Monte Cortez Taylor, a 37-year-old black male from Humboldt.

Taylor has been charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Gibson County Criminal Complex. His bond has been set at $500,000.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone who may have any information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322.