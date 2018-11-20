Robert Landon Coble

Funeral services for Mr. Robert Coble were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 15, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Gibson officiating. Interment followed in Hopewell Cemetery near Medina.

Mr. Coble, 76, passed away peacefully after a long illness at home in Beech Bluff, Tenn. on Sunday, November 11, 2018 with his son by his side.

He was born in the Medina, Tenn. area to the late William T. (Pete) and Callie Mae Replogle Coble, and grew up in the surrounding areas of Medina, Spring Creek, Tenn. and Lavinia, Tenn. He worked many years as a wrecker driver for Young’s Wrecker Service before retiring. Since then, he spent his share of time playing pool and darts, but especially golf with his fellow Elks of Jackson.

Mr. Coble was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Moore Coble; brothers, Harold and John Coble; and sisters, Lynn Goff and Willie Pulley.

He is survived by his son, Tony Coble; step-sons, Gene Rushing and Bubba McCord; step-daughters, Carol Elder and Sheryl Arnold; brothers, Charlie (Joe), Bobby and George Coble; sister, Janie (Dennis) Kocovsky; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.