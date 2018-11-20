Carolyn Randolph

Memorial service for Mrs. Carolyn Marshall Randolph, 81, of Milan, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Milan First United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the church.

Mrs. Randolph was a member of the Milan First United Methodist Church and was a retired art teacher. She was an art teacher for many years at Carolyn’s Art Studio, Milan, and was an exceptional artist. A great joy was to observe and promote each student toward their own artistic expression. Mrs. Randolph was a member of the National League of American Pen Women, Inc., co-founder of the Gibson County Visual Arts Association and past president of the Jackson Art Association.

She was born on June 6, 1937 to Hollis and Lilia Rodgers Marshall in Atwood, Tenn.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Randolph, was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Marvin “Randy” Randolph Jr.; and a son, Clarence Marvin “Randy” Randolph, III. She is survived by a son Charles Randolph (Shannon) of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Marilyn Marshall of Milan, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Kimberly Claire Locke (John) of Springhill, Tenn., Lashlee Randolph of Columbia, S.C. and Lauren Randolph of Memphis, Tenn.; and two great-grandchildren, Salem Locke and Jaclyn Locke both of Springhill.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be directed to the Tennessee Arts Commission or to the Boys Scouts of America Troop #44 in Humboldt or to the charity of your choice.