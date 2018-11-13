Jessie Lou Carroll Mathews, 96, of Fruitland, Tenn., passed this life October 31, 2018 at Humboldt Healthcare and Rehab.

Mrs. Mathews was a member of the Humboldt Church of Christ. She had been employed at Brown Shoe Company and First Methodist Preschool in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Bessie Carroll; her husband of 74 years, Johnnie Mathews; a sister, Lee Bomar; a baby daughter, daughter Jane Allen; son Johnny Mathews Jr.; granddaughter Lynn Bates Haynes; sons-in-law, Billie Bates and Jim Sloan.

Mrs. Mathews is survived by her daughters, Gloria Bates of Humboldt, Tenn. and Carroll Lee Sloan of Fruitland; and son-in-law, Rodney Allen of Medina, Tenn.; grandchildren, Bill Bates (Christy) of Andersonville, Tenn., Heather Cook (Brad) of Medina, Boone Allen (Melissa) of Medina, Carrolline Barnett of Fruitland and Annie Bradley (Joseph) of Southside, Tenn.; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Peggy Duff of Fruitland, Polly Wise of Milan, Tenn. and Jean Mathews of Trenton, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mrs. Mathews will be Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 2 p.m. with visitation with the family from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Harry Dunagan, a nephew of Mrs. Mathews, will direct the service.