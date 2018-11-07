Two new council members elected to Trenton board

By Crystal Burns

Two new council members were elected to the Trenton Board of Aldermen Tuesday.

CeCe Jones and former mayor Tony Burriss won two of six seats on the board. Jones led all candidates with 831 votes. Burriss garnered 654.

Aldermen Bubba Abbott, Frank Gibson and Rickey Graves were re-elected, collecting 729, 544 and 539 respective votes. Alderman Billie Wade, who was appointed in February to fulfill the unexpired term of his brother, the late George Wade, was elected to his first full term, receiving 583 votes.

Myra Elam received 509 votes, Dona Leadbetter 392 and Leslie Ferguson 314.

Mayor Ricky Jackson, who ran unopposed, received 1,061 complimentary votes.

Trenton voters overwhelmingly supported the liquor-by-the-drink referendum, casting 648 votes for the measure and 293 against.

Rutherford has new mayor

Former Rutherford Alderperson Sandra Simpson narrowly defeated incumbent Bob White in the mayor’s race. Simpson received 228 votes to White’s 204.

All five candidates for Board of Aldermen were elected. James Roach received 337 votes, Broeck Horner 303, Annie Edwards 284, Danny Parker 256 and Mike Hensley 254.

Kenton picks six

Kenton voters elected Harold Banks, Wade Simpson, Glenn P. Zarecor, Delores Agee, Jesse Griggs and Tim Johns to the board. Banks received 168 votes, Simpson 154, Zarecor 139, Agee 107, Griggs 88 and Johns 87.

Griggs and Johns narrowly edged out Stansberry who received 85 votes. Gerald Keele Jr. garnered 74 votes, Stephanie Buchanan 72, Bruce Davidson 69, and Russell Neil 45.

Mayor Danny Jowers was unopposed and received 186 complimentary votes. City Judge Charles Crouson was also unopposed and tallied 189 complimentary votes.

Dyer chooses four

Dyer voters selected four of five aldermen for the city board. Raymond Carroll was elected with 472 votes, Bob Moore with 409, Fred Ivie with 382 and Marty Graves with 372.

Robert Johnson received 352 votes.

Fisher takes seat on Milan school board

Becky Fisher was elected to her first term on the Milan Special School District board, receiving 610 votes for the trustee position outside of the city limits. Melissa Ross was re-elected with 525 votes.

Mary Elliott received 408 votes.

Sid Crocker was unopposed in Ward 1 and garnered 773 complimentary votes.

Medina voters make way for package stores

In Medina, voters overwhelmingly supported a referendum to permit retail alcohol sales or package stores with 928 voters casting ballots for the measure and 520 against.

Voters also chose two aldermen from three candidates. Scottie Betts received the most votes with 789. Kevin Painter garnered 744 votes to edge out Jonathan Roland, who totaled 704 votes.

Many local races were uncontested

In Bradford, Mayor Ray Arnold was re-elected with 262 complimentary votes. Aldermen Randy Graville received 218 votes, and Richard Hollinshead tallied 190 to win their first terms in office.

In Gibson, Mayor Jim Hill was re-elected with 99 complimentary votes. Aldermen Clyde Frye and Chris Houck were re-elected to the board, receiving 78 and 84 respective votes. Aldermen Josh Meals and Jerry Morris were elected to fill unexpired terms. Meals received 87 votes and Morris 77.

All four Milan city board members were re-elected. In Ward 1, Jay Black received 766 complimentary votes. In Ward 2, Lee Alexander received 592 complimentary votes. In Ward 3, James Fountain garnered 359 complimentary votes, and in Ward 4, Tammy Floyd-Wade tallied 341 complimentary votes.

All vote totals are unofficial.