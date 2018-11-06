Services for Sandra Trull Pickard, 71, were held Tuesday November 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home with pastors, Dennis Trull and Bill Brown, officiating. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens at Gibson, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, November 6 beginning at 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Pickard, a computer information systems specialist for the health care industry and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt, Tenn., passed away at her residence in Humboldt on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Trull.

Ms. Pickard is survived by a daughter, Christy Cooper and husband Jason Cooper of Dyer, Tenn; her mother, Oweida Trull of Humboldt; a brother, Dennis and wife Suzanne Trull of McKenzie, Tenn.; and two grandchildren. Emily and Jacob Cooper of Dyer.