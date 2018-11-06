Mrs. Samella “Sam” Collier Davis was born September 12, 1934 in Humboldt, Tenn., and departed this life August 29, 2018 in Detroit, Mich.

She was married to Mack Davis, who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Davis was the fourth daughter of 11 children, born to the late Samuel and Myrtle Collier.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Mary Louise Luster, Lillie R. Gordon, Rebecca Collier, Fannie Faye Clark and Thelma Coleman.

Mrs. Davis leaves to cherish her memory sisters, Cora Johnson, Annie Stroud (Frank), Linda Montgomery and Wilma Campbell; brother, James (Peggy) Collier;, daughters, Ella Mae Davis, born in Tennessee and Susie; sons, Joe (Redence), Arthur and John (Melissa); one aunt, Fannie (Elmer Lee) Johnson; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.