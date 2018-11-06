Gibson County Election Results
Total votes: 16,486 (55.7 percent of registered voters)
Votes are unofficial.
*Denotes winners in races where multiple seats were on the ballot
Governor
Bill Lee (R) – 11,400
Karl Dean (D) – 4,471
The 27 Independent candidates combined for 218 total votes.
U.S. Senate
Marsha Blackburn (R) – 10,406
Phil Bredesen (D) – 5,350
Kris Todd (I) – 249
Five other Independent candidates combined for 165 total votes.
U.S. House of Representatives
District 8
David Kustoff (R) – 10,782
Erika Stotts Pearson (D) – 3,609
James Hart (I) – 389
Tennessee House of Representatives
District 79
Curtis Halford (R) – 11,205
Gregory Frye (D) – 3,658
Milan Special School District
Ward 1
Sid Crocker – 773
Milan Special School District
Outside City
Maty Elliott – 408
*Becky Fisher – 610
*Melissa Ross – 525
Bradford Mayor
Ray Arnold – 262
Bradford Alderman
Randy Graville – 218
Richard Hollinshead – 190
Dyer Alderman
*Raymond E. Carroll – 472
*Marty Graves – 372
*Fred Ivie – 382
Robert Johnson – 352
*Bob Moore – 409
Gibson Mayor
Jim Hill – 99
Gibson Alderman
Clyde Frye – 78
Chris Houck – 84
Gibson Alderman
Unexpired Term
Josh Meals – 87
Jerry Morris – 77
Kenton Mayor
Danny C. Jowers – 186
Kenton Alderman
*Delores Agee – 107
*Harold W. Banks – 168
Stephanie Buchanan – 72
Bruce Davidson – 69
*Jesse Griggs – 88
*Tim Johns – 87
Gerald H. Keele Jr. – 74
Russell Neil – 45
*Wade Simpson – 154
Eric Stansberry – 85
*Glenn P. Zarecor – 139
Kenton City Judge
Charles Crouson – 189
Medina Alderman
*Scottie Betts – 789
*Kevin Painter – 744
Jonathan Roland – 704
Medina Retail Alcohol Sales Referendum
To Permit – 928
Not to Permit – 520
Milan Alderman
Ward 1
Jay Barrett Black – 766
Milan Alderman
Ward 2
Lee Alexander – 592
Milan Alderman
Ward 3
James Fountain – 359
Milan Alderman
Ward 4
Tammy Floyd-Wade – 341
Mayor Rutherford
Sandra Simpson – 228
Robert H “Bob” White – 204
Rutherford Alderman
*Annie Edwards – 284
*Mike Hensley – 254
*Broeck McCullar Horner – 303
*Danny Parker – 256
*James Roach – 337
Mayor Trenton
Ricky Jackson – 1,061
Trenton Alderman
*Michael Bubba Abbott – 729
*Tony Burriss – 654
Myra D. Elam – 509
Leslie Parker Ferguson – 314
*Frank Gibson – 544
*Rickey L. Graves – 539
*CeCe Jones – 831
Dona Leadbetter – 392
*Billie B. Wade – 583
Trenton Premises Consumption Referendum
For – 648
Against – 293