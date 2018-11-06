Gibson County Election Results

Total votes: 16,486 (55.7 percent of registered voters)

Votes are unofficial.

*Denotes winners in races where multiple seats were on the ballot

Governor

Bill Lee (R) – 11,400

Karl Dean (D) – 4,471

The 27 Independent candidates combined for 218 total votes.

U.S. Senate

Marsha Blackburn (R) – 10,406

Phil Bredesen (D) – 5,350

Kris Todd (I) – 249

Five other Independent candidates combined for 165 total votes.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 8

David Kustoff (R) – 10,782

Erika Stotts Pearson (D) – 3,609

James Hart (I) – 389

Tennessee House of Representatives

District 79

Curtis Halford (R) – 11,205

Gregory Frye (D) – 3,658

Milan Special School District

Ward 1

Sid Crocker – 773

Milan Special School District

Outside City

Maty Elliott – 408

*Becky Fisher – 610

*Melissa Ross – 525

Bradford Mayor

Ray Arnold – 262

Bradford Alderman

Randy Graville – 218

Richard Hollinshead – 190

Dyer Alderman

*Raymond E. Carroll – 472

*Marty Graves – 372

*Fred Ivie – 382

Robert Johnson – 352

*Bob Moore – 409

Gibson Mayor

Jim Hill – 99

Gibson Alderman

Clyde Frye – 78

Chris Houck – 84

Gibson Alderman

Unexpired Term

Josh Meals – 87

Jerry Morris – 77

Kenton Mayor

Danny C. Jowers – 186

Kenton Alderman

*Delores Agee – 107

*Harold W. Banks – 168

Stephanie Buchanan – 72

Bruce Davidson – 69

*Jesse Griggs – 88

*Tim Johns – 87

Gerald H. Keele Jr. – 74

Russell Neil – 45

*Wade Simpson – 154

Eric Stansberry – 85

*Glenn P. Zarecor – 139

Kenton City Judge

Charles Crouson – 189

Medina Alderman

*Scottie Betts – 789

*Kevin Painter – 744

Jonathan Roland – 704

Medina Retail Alcohol Sales Referendum

To Permit – 928

Not to Permit – 520

Milan Alderman

Ward 1

Jay Barrett Black – 766

Milan Alderman

Ward 2

Lee Alexander – 592

Milan Alderman

Ward 3

James Fountain – 359

Milan Alderman

Ward 4

Tammy Floyd-Wade – 341

Mayor Rutherford

Sandra Simpson – 228

Robert H “Bob” White – 204

Rutherford Alderman

*Annie Edwards – 284

*Mike Hensley – 254

*Broeck McCullar Horner – 303

*Danny Parker – 256

*James Roach – 337

Mayor Trenton

Ricky Jackson – 1,061

Trenton Alderman

*Michael Bubba Abbott – 729

*Tony Burriss – 654

Myra D. Elam – 509

Leslie Parker Ferguson – 314

*Frank Gibson – 544

*Rickey L. Graves – 539

*CeCe Jones – 831

Dona Leadbetter – 392

*Billie B. Wade – 583

Trenton Premises Consumption Referendum

For – 648

Against – 293