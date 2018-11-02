Additional Statutory Rape charges filed against Scruggs

Additional Statutory Rape charges filed against former Milan band director

By Logan Watson

John Scruggs, former band director at Milan High School, was charged with an additional four counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure Friday afternoon, according to Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas.

Arrest warrants issued on November 2, stated that four alleged incidents took place at 230 Leslie Scruggs Road in Humboldt between February and April of 2017. The warrants stated that, at the time of the offenses, Scruggs was in a position of trust and disciplinary power over the victim, who was 16 years old at the time. Additional reports stated that Scruggs, who was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Trenton City Court on December 11, was ordered to turn himself in Friday afternoon.

The charges come following investigations in Humboldt as well as Crockett County.

District Attorney Garry Brown informed the Mirror-Exchange about the investigations, stating that he expected charges to be forthcoming regarding complaints filed in Crockett County.

Scruggs’ Facebook profile states that he, his wife, and their three children live in Gadsden. Scruggs’ wife, Ashley, is a teacher in the Crockett County school system.

Scruggs is currently facing charges of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure in Milan for alleged incidents stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a former student. During a forensic interview, the purported victim told investigators that the incidents with Scruggs began when she was 15 years old and took place on school property.

Scruggs was suspended without pay from his position with the Milan Special School District following the initial charges, which were filed in September.