Mrs. Margaret Earl Lawrence of South Fulton passed away on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Diversicare of Martin.

She was a member of the Bayou de Chine Cumberland Presbyterian Church and had been an office manager for H&R Block in South Fulton, Tenn. She had also worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell Telephone. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading. She had lived in this area all of her life.

Mrs. Lawrence is survived by a daughter, Angela Wilhaucks (Mark) of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, Keith Lawrence (Dana) of South Fulton; four grandchildren, Bryan Wilhaucks (Katie) of St. Louis, Mo., Matthew Wilhaucks of Memphis, Tenn., Anna Kate Lawrence and Connor Lawrence, both of South Fulton; and a brother, Johnny Boyd (Robbie) of South Fulton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Lawrence; her parents, William Boyd and Margaret Roach; and a brother’ Scott Boyd.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 27 at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in the Camp Beauregard Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral

home from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday until the funeral hour.

Memorials may be made to Bayou de Chine Cumberland Presbyterian Church, c/o Robert Goodman, 756 Kingston Rd. Water Valley, KY 42085; or Camp Beauregard Cemetery Fund, c/o Ann Rutherford, 3124 Pea Ridge Rd., Water Valley, KY 42085; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

