Evelyn S. Bass, a 94, formerly of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away on October 25, 2018, in Old Hickory, Tenn., after a short battle with colon cancer.

Born in Morrisville, Penn. on May 29, 1924, she moved to Humboldt when she met her “soldier boy” Joe Billy Bass. They were married 67 years until he passed away on October 15, 2014.

Among those who will continue to cherish her memory are her three children, Dianne Spain of Old Hickory, Tenn.; Danny Bass (Sherry) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and Paul Bass (Nancy) of Seymour, Tenn.

Mrs. Bass was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; three sisters; her oldest son, Joe Bret Bass; and an infant grandson, Scott Alan Spain.

She was very proud of her five grandchildren, Bart Spain (Brynna) of Nashville, Tenn.; Mark Spain (Amy) of Owensboro, Ky.; Ashley Newcomb (Jared) of Jenks, Okla.; Dustin Bass (Katelynn) of Tulsa, Okla.; and Andy Bass (Chaney) of Seymour, Tenn.

Her six great-grandchildren were a great joy to her, Maddison and Braxton Bass, Finley and Hayes Newcomb, and Luke and Benjamin Spain.

A private family graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.