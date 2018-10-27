Trenton man allegedly shoots, kills wife’s boyfriend

By Crystal Burns

A Trenton man is in custody after an incident police are describing as a domestic dispute.

Brad Johnson, 36, of Trenton has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm after police say he shot and killed Billy Smith, 43, also of Trenton around 5:20 p.m. Friday. Trenton Police Lt. Jimmy Wilson said Smith was allegedly involved with Johnson’s wife.

Wilson said that it appears Johnson and his wife were in a vehicle traveling on Lexington Street in Trenton, and Smith was traveling in a separate vehicle. The men stopped and got out of their vehicles near Second St. on Lexington when Johnson allegedly shot Smith who was transported by ambulance to the Humboldt emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Gibson County Correctional Complex. His arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Trenton Municipal Court.

The second homicide of the year, Friday’s shooting took place near the same spot Marlon Anderson, 21, was shot and killed on May 27. In July, police arrested and charged four men – Cornelius Pledge, Charles Crawford, James Hyde and Atovise Cunningham – in connection with Anderson’s death. Police have declined to comment on a possible motive.