Mr. Walter Clyde Vailes, 87, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 in Jackson, Tenn.

He was born March 26, 1931 in Gibson County, Tenn. to Walter Raymond and Dorothy Moore Vailes.

Mr. Vailes was educated in the Fairview School, worked as a driver for Save-A-Lot and was a member of the Medina Church of Church. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles

Proceeding him in death are his parents; daughter, Karen Vailes Burke; brothers, Billy Vailes and Jerry Vailes and sister, Laverne Vailes King.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Miriam Elizabeth Vailes; children, Gary (Gretchen) Vailes and Alan (Kathy) Vailes; grandchildren, Brad Burke, Erin Burke Farrow, Kevin Vailes and Bryan Vailes; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 26, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Medina Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Smith and Bro. Ben Holt officiating. Burial is in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Medina Church of Christ. Online registry is available at MedinaFuneralHome.com.