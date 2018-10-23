LaDon Bradford

Mrs. LaDon Meggs Bradford, 71, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at her home.

She was born July 12, 1947 in Huntingdon, Tenn. to A.G. and Geneva Burney Meggs.

Mrs. Bradford graduated Humboldt High School Class of 1965, West TN Business College, worked as an office manager for H&M Construction and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church.

Proceeding her in death is her husband, Jimmy Bradford; and father, A.G. Meggs.

Survivors include her children, Amelia LaDon Duggin (Russell), Alicia Alleen and Adam Wayne Bradford (Cathy); step-children, Catrina Gail Bradford, Gina Toy Miller (Steve), Geneva Burney Meggs and sister, Melda Collins (Bill); 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 26, 2018 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Hartig officiating. Burial will follow in White Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

