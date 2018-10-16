Uselton to headline membership drive

by Kim Forbes

Fall Into Friends is the annual membership drive hosted by Friends of the Library board members.

This year’s Fall Into Friends event will be held Monday, October 22 at the Humboldt Public Library. In addition to food, door prizes and a silent auction, this year Humboldt native and author, Darrell Uselton, will be will be the featured guest.

Friends of the Library board member, Mary Key Roe, encouraged everyone to come to the event and enjoy an evening of fellowship.

“The Fall Into Friends night will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7,” said Roe. “Darrell will speak between 6 and 6:30,” she added.

Uselton moved to Humboldt with his family at the age of two. He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1972. Uselton has resided in the Memphis area for many decades. His early career days were largely focused in law enforcement.

In the 1990s Uselton completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. From there he began a teaching career with ASU Mid-South and The University of Memphis. He is now an author and biographer for individuals sharing their personal and business legacies. Several of his books have been published under his own imprint, Legacies in Print.

Membership to Friends of the Library is not required to attend the Fall Into Friends night. Varying levels of annual membership are available from making the “Friends” group affordable to most everyone.