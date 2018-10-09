Robbie Louise Callann Crabtree, born January 16, 1928 went home to heaven on September 27, 2018.

Mrs. Crabtree, the daughter of Robert and Flossie Callann, was raised on a farm in Humboldt, Tenn.She met her husband, Damon Crabtree, in 1946 when he returned from action in World War II. Mr. Crabtree was immediately fascinated by her sweet disposition and they were married on December 29, 1947 and lived happily for just over 70 years.

Mrs. Crabtree was a good and genuine friend to everyone who knew her. She donated her time over many years in Nashville to the Ladies of Charity and was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church before moving to Naples, Fla. She spent her life across Miami, Fla., Griffin, Ga., Nashville, Tenn., Naples, Fla. and Winchester, Tenn.

Her final four years were spent close to family and in loving arms at the Heritage of Brentwood and Somerfield Health Center in Brentwood, Tenn. Be it known that she stood strong in the face of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Mrs. Crabtree is survived by her husband Damon Louis Crabtree; and her children, Michael Callann Crabtree, Stephen Earl Crabtree with wife Janet, and Lisa Ann Crabtree Malvea with husband Arun; 10 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She is loved by many family members and friends including Virginia Copher and Jean Callann, sisters living in Dallas, Tex.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Robbie Crabtree. A Funeral Mass was held on October 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church. A private burial will be scheduled at a later time. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com. 615-377-0775.