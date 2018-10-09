Get ready for Fall Fest this Saturday

by Danny Wade

One of Humboldt’s newest entertaining events hits a small milestone this year. The will be Fall Fest’s 10th year.

Coordinators Michael Longmire and Tommy Goodrum, along with many volunteers and committee members, have grown Fall Fest into an event packed with loads of family fun. Sponsored by Humboldt Downtown Business Association, downtown Humboldt will be hopping Saturday, October 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Three city blocks will be closed to traffic giving plenty of space for people to enjoy all the Fall Fest has to offer—and there’s lots to offer. There will be something for everyone, no matter what age you are.

Two city blocks will have upwards of 50 vendor booths. Some vendors will be selling their wares, others promoting their services and some will have food. Some of the products or services festival-goers will find are home remodeling, churches, auto detail products, handmade jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, metal work designs, clothing and accessories, and professional and informational services.

For the kids, there will be pumpkin decorating with 150 free pumpkins while they last. Inflatable jumpers are always a hit for the youngsters too.

Live music will fill the air on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with three groups performing. Scott Myatt and Steve Short will open, followed by 731 Revue Band, with No Time Flatt wrapping up the live entertainment.

The Humboldt Fire Department will be doing fire prevention demonstrations. Humboldt Utilities will offer bucket truck rides. There will be classic cars with Humboldt Chrysler Dodge Jeep providing trophies. The Birds of Prey display is back again this year. And multiple medical helicopters are scheduled to land unless of course they are on an emergency call.

There will be games, door prizes and one lucky winner could walk away with a brand new recliner. Make sure you register at the Downtown Business Association booth near the corner of Central Ave. and Main St.

Not only will some of the booths be selling food, there will be concession stands offering a variety of favorites.

It takes many people to put on Fall Fest, and the bigger it gets, the more people are involved. The Humboldt Police Department, Humboldt Fire Department, Humboldt Street Department and Humboldt Utilities all play key roles in making Fall Fest run smoothly, safely and fun for all. Sponsors are also important to provide funding to produce such a big event. This year’s sponsors are BancorpSouth, Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, City Gift, Gene Langley Ford, city of Humboldt, Humboldt Plaza 3, Humboldt Utilities, Jones Family of Companies, King Tire Company, Peoples Furniture Company, Simmons Bank and Tyson Foods.

Come out this Saturday and enjoy Fall Fest. You’ll be glad you did.