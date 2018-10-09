Services for Mrs. Christine Edwards Vestal, 93, were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in White Rose Cemetery in Gibson. Visitation was last Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Mrs. Vestal, a homemaker and member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Life Care Center of Bruceton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis William Vestal; parents, Wade and Julia Edwards; two sons, Richard Vestal and Terry Vestal; four brothers, Roy Edwards, Ray Edwards, Carroll Edwards and Boyd Edwards; and a sister, Ocie Martin.

Mrs. Vestal is survived by a daughter-in-law, Judy Vestal; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.