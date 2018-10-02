Jeffery Earl Scarbrough

Mr. Jeffery E. Scarbrough, 49, passed away September 4, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Scarbrough was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Dale Scarbrough; and grandparents, Nell and Ray Edwards.

His is survived by his parents, Mary Nell and Roy Emison; friend, Karen Pickard; daughters, Shannon Scarbrough and Blake Scarbrough.