Herman H. Edwards

Funeral services for Mr. Herman Edwards were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 2, 2018, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery near Milan.

Mr. Edwards, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Edwards was educated in the local schools and was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Edwards and Nell Maupin Edwards; his wife of 45 years, Barbara Jumper Edwards; brother, Leslie Edwards; and nephews, Gary and Jeff Scarbrough.

He is survived by his children, Scott Edwards and wife Tiffanie; Kristie Rodgers and fiancé Frank; grandchildren, Brooklyn Edwards Sykes and husband Justin, Jacob Edwards, Delaney Smith, Laken Rodgers, Savannah Rodgers; sister, Mary Nell Emison and husband Roy; and nieces, Karen Crook and Sherry Graves.

Pallbearers serving were Peyton Nee, James Tildon Haynes, Mark McMinn, Galen Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Justin Sykes and Rodney Epperson.

