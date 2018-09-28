MHS Band Director arrested for sexual battery of juvenile

Milan band director arrested on sexual battery charges

By Logan Watson



A Milan educator was arrested last Thursday night, September 27, on charges of sexual battery stemming from incidents with an underage student.

John Scruggs, 40, the band director at Milan High School, was charged with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure after investigators were reportedly alerted by the victim’s mother, who told police that the juvenile was “involved with an adult male.”

Milan Special School District Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell stated that Scruggs “has been suspended without pay pending the disposition of charges against him.”

Scruggs is in his seventh year as director of the MHS Marching Band and had previously been employed for five years as the band director at Humboldt High School, as well as a high school in Seguin, Texas, from 2003 to 2004.

According to the warrant, investigators conducted a forensic interview with the victim, who stated that the incidents began when the victim was 15, taking place on school property during, and after, school hours. The victim stated that Scruggs was acting his role as band director when the incidents took place.

Scruggs was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in Milan General Sessions court on October 10 at 9:00 a.m.