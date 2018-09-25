Rotary provides dictionaries for Humboldt third graders

Dictionaries for All

by Danny Wade

Humboldt has a few civic clubs and all play an important role in serving the community. Last week, one of these clubs continued a project aimed at assisting students.

The Rotary Club of Humboldt, for a second year, donated dictionaries to East Elementary School third grade classes. Last year was the club’s first year supporting the dictionary project.

“This year we handed out approximately 50 dictionaries to third grade classes,” said Humboldt Rotary president, Dave Barnett. “Each class will have dictionaries available to use for students to check out.”

The dictionary project isn’t a Rotary International program although several clubs do these projects to help their respective communities.

Last Thursday, Rotary members visited East Elementary to personally pass the dictionaries out to the kids. Rotarians helping with the project were President Barnett, Dr. Versie Hamlett, Sam Blackwell, Celia Callahan, Ralph Jones III, Christine Warrington, Barbara Bunch and Danny Wade.

“East Elementary would like to thank the Rotary Club of Humboldt for their generous donation of dictionaries for our third grade students,” said Principal Brittanie Doaks. “In the early learning stages dictionaries help provide important support in the teaching and learning process, and will be a resource for researching different meanings, examples of use and standard pronunciation.”

Barnett and the Humboldt club plan on continuing the project in years to come. They hope to give every student a dictionary next year.

The Rotary Club of Humboldt recently voted to name one of the scholarships given to Humboldt High School seniors, the Jim Ryal Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Rotary member who recently passed away. A trust fund from Ryal’s estate is being set up to fund the scholarship.

Other projects and community services the club provides include supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt, scholarships, the Booster Club, Christmas in the Park, Rotary Youth Leadership Association and the Honduras Water Project in conjunction with the Dyersburg club just to name a few.